One person killed in rollover crash, alcohol suspected as a contributing factor

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that happened on Lakeview Road, which is about one-half mile West of Mineral Springs Road in Park County. The crash reportedly happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers say a 1959 Ford F600 was heading southeast on Lakeview Road when the driver did not negotiate a curve to the left. The Ford then rotated counter-clockwise, going off the road, and then flipping and landing on the roof.

The driver, 42-year-old Jonathan Clinton of Florrisant, died at the scene. CSP says Clinton was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is expected to be a contributing factor in this crash but is still under investigation by troopers.

