Advertisement

WATCH: Funeral service held for Gabby Petito Sunday

By KKTV
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:49 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLBROOK, N.Y. (KKTV) - A memorial service is being held Sunday in Holbrook New York for 22-year-old Gabby Petito. Petito was on a cross-country trip with her fiance Brian Laundrie went she went missing and was later found in the Grand Teton National Park.

The Petito family is holding her funeral Sunday starting around 12 p.m. EDT/ 10 a.m. MST. The service will be broadcast on our 11 Breaking News Center as well as the top of this article.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
Police: Man jumps on womans car, assaults her through sunroof
Police lights.
Hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist in Colorado Springs, driver turns himself in
Attempted murder suspect.
Man suspected of shooting and nearly killing a Colorado police officer taken into police custody Friday night
A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
Reports released in the death of 6-year-old at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
Man punches nurse for vaccinating wife without his consent, police say

Latest News

El Paso County Jail
Medical emergency results in death of inmate at the El Paso County Jail
Police lights.
One person killed in rollover crash, alcohol suspected as a contributing factor
Colorado Springs Police say one man is in custody after he reportedly shot himself Saturday...
Police: Man taken into custody after shooting himself
Pueblo Police looking for Pueblo police are looking for 18-year-old Victor Villalobos in...
Man shot at Chile & Frijoles Festival Saturday night, police identify suspect