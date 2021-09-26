WATCH: Funeral service held for Gabby Petito Sunday

HOLBROOK, N.Y. (KKTV) - A memorial service is being held Sunday in Holbrook New York for 22-year-old Gabby Petito. Petito was on a cross-country trip with her fiance Brian Laundrie went she went missing and was later found in the Grand Teton National Park.

The Petito family is holding her funeral Sunday starting around 12 p.m. EDT/ 10 a.m. MST. The service will be broadcast on our 11 Breaking News Center as well as the top of this article.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

