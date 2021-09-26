Advertisement

Medical emergency results in death of inmate at the El Paso County Jail

El Paso County Jail
El Paso County Jail (KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An inmate from the El Paso County Jail has died during a medical emergency. That’s according to the El Paso County Sheriffs Office.

Just after 12 p.m. Saturday, deputies say a “medical emergency was declared in a male housing ward at the El Paso County Jail”. A man reportedly fell to the ground as he was heading to the bathroom. Deputies and medical staff responded to the ward and helped the man sit up and stayed with him.

Around 12:30 p.m, while waiting for AMR (American Medical Response) to respond, deputies say the man became unresponsive and stopped breathing. Life-saving measures were performed until AMR got to the scene and took over medical care.

EPSO says those life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the inmate passed away. The inmate’s identity has not yet been released while his family is notified.

This is an active investigation being done by the El Paso County Sheriffs Office. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

