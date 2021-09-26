Advertisement

Man shot at Chile & Frijoles Festival Saturday night

Pueblo Police investigate shooting at the Chile & Frijoles Festival
Pueblo Police investigate shooting at the Chile & Frijoles Festival(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:05 AM MDT
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Around 10:45 p.m. Saturday Pueblo police responded to calls for shots fired at the Chile & Frijoles Festival. The shooting reportedly happened near South Union Street and West D. Street near the Riverwalk in Pueblo.

Detectives on scene say two men were involved in a disturbance where the suspect shot the victim multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not made any arrests in this case but are currently investigating. If you have any information call Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006.

