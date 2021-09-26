Crash blocking lanes of Powers in Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon, one person taken to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say two lanes of North Powers Boulevard are blocked due to a crash Sunday afternoon. Officers say a motorcycle was involved in a crash near Powers Boulevard and Galley Road on the East side of Colorado Springs.

Officers say one person was taken to the hospital; that person’s current condition is unknown.

At the time this article was written, it was unknown if other vehicles were involved or if anyone else was injured.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

