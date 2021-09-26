Advertisement

Crash blocking lanes of Powers in Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon, one person taken to the hospital

CSPD says a motorcycle was involved in a crash near Powers Boulevard and Galley Road on the...
CSPD says a motorcycle was involved in a crash near Powers Boulevard and Galley Road on the East side of Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 1:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say two lanes of North Powers Boulevard are blocked due to a crash Sunday afternoon. Officers say a motorcycle was involved in a crash near Powers Boulevard and Galley Road on the East side of Colorado Springs.

Officers say one person was taken to the hospital; that person’s current condition is unknown.

At the time this article was written, it was unknown if other vehicles were involved or if anyone else was injured.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pueblo Police looking for Pueblo police are looking for 18-year-old Victor Villalobos in...
Man shot at Chile & Frijoles Festival Saturday night, police identify suspect
File photo.
Police: Man jumps on womans car, assaults her through sunroof
Attempted murder suspect.
Man suspected of shooting and nearly killing a Colorado police officer taken into police custody Friday night
Police lights.
Hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist in Colorado Springs, driver turns himself in
A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
Reports released in the death of 6-year-old at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

Latest News

WATCH: Funeral service held for Gabby Petito Sunday
A woman and her dog are seriously injured after reporting rolling off the road near Black Bear...
Woman and Dog seriously injured after rolling off Black Bear Pass
Butterfly release and vigil for Gabby Petito on Saturday in North Port.
WATCH: Funeral service held for Gabby Petito Sunday
El Paso County Jail
Medical emergency results in death of inmate at the El Paso County Jail