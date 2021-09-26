Advertisement

Air Force dominates on ground, tops Florida Atlantic 31-7

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) - Haaziq Daniels ran for two early touchdowns, including a 94-yard jaunt, and Air Force scored the game’s first 24 points in a 31-7 victory over Florida Atlantic.

The Falcons’ ground game was at its best. Air Force rushed for 309 yards in the first half and finished with 446.

Daniels had 164 rushing yards and completed 2 of 4 passes for 70 yards to give the Falcons a total of 516 for the game. Micah Davis added 93 yards and Brad Roberts ran for 77 yards for the Falcons.

9/25/2021 10:19:25 PM (GMT -6:00)

