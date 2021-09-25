Advertisement

Police: Man jumps on womans car, assualts her through sunroof

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:24 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police officers were called out to the intersection of Buchanan Street and North Cascade Avenue regarding a disturbance just after 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers say a man with no shirt or shoes jumped onto the hood of a woman’s car, reached through her sunroof, and assaulted her.

The victim and suspect reportedly do not know each other.

Police on scene say the suspect was found on North Cascade Avenue and then ran from officers. The suspect was later found and attempted to flee from officers once again; one officer reportedly sustained injuries while another officer took the man into custody.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Jose Estrada-Pizarro.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

