Advertisement

Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 2 storm in Atlantic

Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.(Source: NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday night and is expected to quickly develop into a major storm over the weekend.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for Sam, which was about 1,215 miles southeast of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea late Friday. It was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Sam has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

It’s expected to become a Category 3 storm Saturday and then a Category 4 hurricane Sunday with winds of up to 140 mph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Letecia Stauch appeared for the first time in a Colorado courtroom.
Letecia Stauch will stand trial for murder of stepson Gannon
A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
Reports released in the death of 6-year-old at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park
Still from video
11 CALL FOR ACTION UPDATE: DA to decide if contractor who destroyed work in home over payment dispute will face criminal charges
Body camera footage of Patricia Vigil taking a sobriety test in Castle Rock.
WATCH: Body cam video shows a clerk and recorder in Colorado take a sobriety test

Latest News

Veterinarians urge vaccination as dog flu cases rise.
Veterinarians urge vaccination as dog flu cases rise
Police lights.
Hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist in Colorado Springs
Veterinarians urge vaccination as dog flu cases rise.
Veterinarians urge vaccination as dog flu cases rise
Attempted murder suspect.
Man suspected of shooting and nearly killing a Colorado police officer barricaded in Brighton Friday night