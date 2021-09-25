Advertisement

Hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist in Colorado Springs

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:17 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The driver responsible for seriously injuring a cyclist in Colorado Springs on Friday is on the run.

Police are reporting the crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. along Uintah just west of I-25. Investigators believe a small black SUV was merging from the southbound I-25 off-ramp to westbound Uintah and hit the cyclist. The driver of the SUV fled the scene and was last seen driving north on Walnut Street from Uintah.

The cyclist survived but had serious injuries. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call 719-444-7000.

