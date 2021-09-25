Advertisement

Friday Night Endzone: Week 5 Highlights

It's Week 5 of the Friday Night Endzone!
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:10 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The crowds were pumped up for some football across Southern Colorado on week 5 of the Friday Night Endzone!

In a battle of near the top of 4A, #2 Pine Creek defeated #4 Chatfield 28-22 Friday night at D20 Stadium. Quarterback Josiah Roy helped lead the Eagles to victory and a 5-0 start.

Pueblo West blanked East in a cross-town rivalry at CSU-Pueblo’s Thunderbowl, with a 31-0 dominating effort. The Cyclones Jeremiah Sanchez, normally West’s running back, stepped in to play QB following an injury and scored twice in a rout.

Pueblo Centennial won their first game of the season 47-0 over the Sierra Stallions. Bulldogs Santiago Montoya, Mikhale Lewis and Prince Lewis all contributed to the road win.

SOUTHERN COLORADO SCORES:

4A:

Pine Creek 28, Chatfield 22

Palmer Ridge 35, Lakewood 7

Fountain-Fort Carson 44, Highlands Ranch 21

Golden 35, Widefield 14

Cheyenne Mountain 48, Air Academy 15

Coronado 42, Liberty 14

3A:

Pueblo West 31, Pueblo East 0

Pueblo Centennial 48, Sierra 0

Pueblo Central 36, Battle Mountain 35

Pueblo County 31, Harrison 7

Mead 42, Lewis Palmer 8

2A:

Alamosa 47, Manitou Springs 0

1A:

Florence 61, Rocky Ford 0

Holyoke 49, Lamar 14

