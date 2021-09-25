Advertisement

CSFD responding to Garden of the Gods for high angle rescue Saturday

CSFD High angle resuce at Garden of the GOds park 9/25/2021
CSFD High angle resuce at Garden of the GOds park 9/25/2021(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently on scene of a high-angle rescue at Garden of the Gods park.

Crews say they are responding to a person who fell off Grey Rock. That person was reportedly taken to the hospital for their injuries but crews say they are stable.

At the time this article was written no other information was available. We have crews on the way and will update this as soon as we learn more.

