CSFD responding to Garden of the Gods for high angle rescue Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently on scene of a high-angle rescue at Garden of the Gods park.

Crews say they are responding to a person who fell off Grey Rock. That person was reportedly taken to the hospital for their injuries but crews say they are stable.

#coloradoSpringsFire on scene of a high angle rescue at Garden of The Gods park with a fall victim. pic.twitter.com/qxYWWSYwkM — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 25, 2021

At the time this article was written no other information was available. We have crews on the way and will update this as soon as we learn more.

