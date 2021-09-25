Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescue hawk hit by truck

HARTSEL, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a red-tailed hawk who was hit by a Toyota truck just outside of Harstel on Highway 24. The driver of the truck called it into CPW.

Officers say the hawk was hit while the truck was “traveling at highway speed”. CSP officer Ian Petkash says it only hit the grill and not the bumper, which must have absorbed a lot of the shock.

The hawk reportedly had a slight wing injury but is expected to be ok after a little bit of rehab.

— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 25, 2021

