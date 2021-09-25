CDOT partners with farmers markets to raise awareness of pedestrian safety

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - CDOT is partnering with local shops and farmers’ markets to raise awareness of pedestrian safety. CDOT says this year has been the deadliest year on record for pedestrians in Colorado.

So far in 2021, there have been a total of 56 pedestrian deaths; last year 93 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes in Colorado.

The counties with the most fatalities were Denver (18), El Paso (13) and Adams (12).

“Ensuring that everyone gets home safely is our top priority,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of the Office of Transportation Safety for the Colorado Department of Transportation. “This campaign encourages motorists to use extra caution around pedestrians by slowing their speed, staying off their phones, and never driving impaired.”

The LOCAL at Southlands and Southlands Farmers Market have designed grocery bags for their customers to use.

“The LOCAL Colorado is honored to partner with CDOT on this safety initiative,” said Jason Williams, owners of The LOCAL Colorado and Southlands Farmers Market. “Colorado is our home, and where we’ve opened our businesses, and we are invested in the community and making sure our customers and neighbors are all safe.”

CDOT says they have also put ghost pedestrian silhouettes throughout the market to remind people of the human toll from pedestrian crashes each year.

To prevent crashes, CDOT is sharing the reminders below for drivers and pedestrians:

Always use crosswalks

Most crashes occur at non-intersections. The safest place to cross the street is at the intersection crosswalk. Drivers should use extra caution when approaching crosswalks.

Follow the rules of the road

The crosswalk is a no-car zone and motorists need to stop prior to the crosswalk. Pedestrians should press the crosswalk button, wait for the WALK signal, then look both ways and over their shoulder prior to entering the crosswalk.

Eliminate distractions while driving and walking

Limit use of cell phones, turn down music, and avoid other distractions.

Use extra caution at nighttime

Pedestrians should remember they are harder to see at night and use extra caution when crossing streets and entering crosswalks.

Make eye contact or nod

Eye contact and/or a quick nod is an easy way to confirm that both the driver and pedestrian see and acknowledge the other.

