Woman taken to the hospital after hiiting, killing bear Friday morning

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol says a woman is in the hospital after hitting a bear with her car Friday morning. The crash happened near South Kipling Parkway and South Jellison Street in Littleton.

Troopers say only one person was in the car at the time of the crash; she was reportedly taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The bear died at the scene.

No other information was available at the time this article was written; we will update this article as we learn more.

