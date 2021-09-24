WATCH: Body cam video shows a clerk and recorder in Colorado take a sobriety test

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Las Animas County Clerk and Recorder Patricia “Peach” Vigil pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired on Monday after she was accused of DUI in January.

WARNING: 11 News obtained body camera footage of the arrest. You can watch coverage from our newscast at the top of this article, but the raw footage at the bottom of this article contains vulgar language. In the video, she told police that she was travelling from Denver, thought she was in Colorado Springs and asked the Castle Rock police officers for an escort to the Colorado Springs airport. Instead, the officers escorted her to the county jail on DUI charges. Vigil pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, driving while ability impaired.

The incident occurred in Castle Rock on Jan. 8. According to the police report from the Castle Rock Police Department, Vigil entered a drive-through going the wrong direction at 2:30 a.m. You can read the report at the bottom of this article.

Afterwards, the report says she approached a nearby marked police car and rolled down her window. The report says she immediately identified herself as the clerk and Recorder of Las Animas County.

Vigil then allegedly told the officer she was trying to reach the Colorado Springs Airport and had made a wrong turn. The airport is a roughly 50-minute drive from Castle Rock.

According to the report the officer approached Vigil’s window and immediately noticed the smell of alcohol. A half-empty shooter glass was later found in Vigil’s center console.

The report continues and describes Vigil repeatedly asking the officer for an escort to the airport. The officer allegedly then asks Vigil to perform multiple field sobriety tests which she is unable to perform. The report also notes that when she was asked to stand on one foot, Vigil replied that she could not because she has a liver disease that impairs balance.

According to the report Vigil was asked to rate her level of drunkenness on a scale from 0 to 10. Vigil allegedly replied, “Four.”

Vigil was placed under arrest and refused both a breathalyzer and blood test.

The report states that she told the arresting officer he was only arresting her to “make a name for himself.”

11 News spoke to Patricia Vigil Tuesday. She apologized for her actions and said that she is “only human” and that she made a mistake and is trying to move on from it.

“Peach” is still the clerk and recorder for Las Animas County and is eligible for re-election next November. When asked if she would seek re-election, she told 11 News that she is still deciding.

Per her plea Vigil will be on probation for one year and will pay a $200 fine. She must also complete 24 hours of meaningful community service, a drug and alcohol evaluation, and participate in a Mothers Against Drunk Driving impact panel.

