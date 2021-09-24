Advertisement

Reports released in the death of 6-year-old at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado.(Source: Coaster Studios via CNN)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The report stating what happened when 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos died on a ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park was released Friday. The final report was released by The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s Division of Oil and Public Safety.

According to tour news partners at CBS Denver, those reports say her death was “the result of multiple operator errors, including the failure to make sure that the child was restrained”.

The report also allegedly goes on to say several factors caused the accident and specifically cites:

  • Failure to ensure proper utilization of the passenger restraint system or seatbelts, and
  • A lack of understanding and resolution of the alarm conditions on the control panel

CBS Denver also says the investigation showed Wongel was not belted into the restraint system when the ride began. The report allegedly goes on to say, “one of the operators did not prepare the seatbelts before allowing Wongel and the other passengers to be seated. The little girl sat on top of the still locked seatbelts on a previously unoccupied seat.”

Click here to read more from the report.

Our news partners also say The Haunted Mine Drop will remain closed until a re-permit is issued for the ride, which will require the safety factors above to be addressed and a Certificate of INspection to be submitted.

