Police: Man facing charges related to producing and possessing child sexual abuse material

Arrest photo for Daniel Joseph Montano
Arrest photo for Daniel Joseph Montano(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say they have taken 42-year-old Daniel Montano into custody on charges related to producing ad possessing child sexual abuse material.

Investigators with the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant in June for the area near Fountain Mesa Road and Camino Del Rey in Fountain. During the search, detectives reportedly seized several items that led investigators to get an arrest warrant for Montano.

Police were able to take Montano into custody Thursday near Wasatch Avenue and Pikes Peak Avenue in Colorado Springs. Montano is facing charges related to producing and possessing child sexual abuse material.

A child victim in the home was identified and is now safe.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

