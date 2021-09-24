Pfizer booster shot approved by CDC for at-risk groups, certain groups of Coloradans now eligible for COVID-19 booster

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The CDC has officially recommended Pfizer booster shots for people at higher risk for COVID-19. Coloradans who got their first Pfizer does six months ago or more are reportedly eligible for these boosters.

The updated CDC guidance “recommends Pfizer booster shots for people 65 years and older, residents in long-term care settings, and people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions. The recommendations also state that people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions and people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine based on their individual benefits and risks”.

“This booster dose authorization is an important step in ensuring Coloradans most at-risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes have the greatest protection possible,” said Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander. “We have the capacity across the state to administer these doses while continuing to offer first doses to the unvaccinated and second doses to those who have received only one dose.”

Colorado’s four large community vaccine sites in Aurora, Colorado Springs, Commerce City, and Littleton can give up to 1,000 doses per day and can reportedly give first, second, and booster doses. The state says each site is open until September 30.

Booster shots are free and no ID, insurance or proof of medical history is required.

Click here for more information on COVID-19 or find a vaccine site near you.

