Pack football shaking off rust, keeping energy high ahead of second RMAC spat

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:02 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - If CSU-Pueblo football can continue holding opponents to 20 points or fewer a game, their early-season woes will fade away.

Here’s hoping the offense can hold up their end of the bargain.

The Pack enter week 4 of their Division II football schedule with a 1-2 record, having found their first win of the season in a 19-16 victory over Black Hills State. Once again, the defense remained the star at the Thunderbowl, blanking the Yellowjackets in the first three quarters of the game.

“To be a dominant defense, our goal is to not allow any points to anybody,” Pack linebacker Trevor Philio said. “So anytime teams get any type of success on us, we stay high, stay encouraged, but we definitely come in that Sunday and break down the film and say, ‘alright, how did this team get even this little amount on us.”

Meanwhile, the offense continues to under-perform, failing to break the 20-point mark in each of their first three games. The Thunderwolves head on the road Saturday to face South Dakota Mines at 4pm in Rapid City.

