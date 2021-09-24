MISSING: Statewide alert issued for an at-risk woman missing more than a month in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking for help from the public with locating a woman who has been missing for more than a month.

On Thursday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shared a photo of 48-year-old Felicia Martinez and issued a statewide alert for a missing person. According to the agency, Martinez suffers from cerebral palsy and uses a cane along with braces to walk. Martinez is limited physically and has a speech impediment. The CBI says she has developmental disabilities. She was last seen on July 30 in Aurora.

Authorities believe she may be with a “heavy set” white man with red hair who goes by “Lucky Puppy.” At the time she went missing she had hair that was half pink and half purple, but her original hair color is brown.

If seen, you’re asked to call 911. If you have information that can help you’re asked to call 303-627-3100.

