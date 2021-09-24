MISSING: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help with locating a woman last seen in Parker
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:20 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Thursday night the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asked for help with locating a missing woman.
A photo of Sara Bayard is at the top of this article. According to authorities, she was last seen in Parker and may be driving a blue 2001 Buick with Colorado license plate BWE-652. It isn’t clear why authorities are asking for help with locating her, but they believe she could be traveling to Aurora.
According to the sheriff’s office, Bayard was last seen on June 28. They shared a similar request for help back on July 22.
If seen, call 719-520-6666.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.