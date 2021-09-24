MISSING: Deputies search for man last seen in July

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 78-year-old Gary Swanson.

Swanson was reportedly last seen near Washington Road and North Yoder Road in Calhan on July 25, 2021. Deputies say Swanson is 6′3″ and was last seen wearing blue jeans, and was carrying a duffle bag. A photo of Swanson can be found at the top of this article and below.

Have you seen 78 year old Gary Swanson?



Last seen 16000 block of N. Yoder Rd., Calhan CO on 07-25-21. Wearing blue jeans, unk. shirt, carrying a blue duffel bag. 6’3”, 185 pounds.



If you have info. contact Deputy Michelle Reed 719-216-9306. CONT in comments @SDHighwayPatrol pic.twitter.com/m18LIFF3dI — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 24, 2021

If you have any information on Swanson’s whereabouts, contact Deputy Michelle Reed at 719-216-9306.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.