MISSING: Deputies search for man last seen in July
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:57 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 78-year-old Gary Swanson.
Swanson was reportedly last seen near Washington Road and North Yoder Road in Calhan on July 25, 2021. Deputies say Swanson is 6′3″ and was last seen wearing blue jeans, and was carrying a duffle bag. A photo of Swanson can be found at the top of this article and below.
If you have any information on Swanson’s whereabouts, contact Deputy Michelle Reed at 719-216-9306.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
