Advertisement

Masks to be required at D-20, the biggest school district in El Paso County, starting Monday

D-20 logo.
D-20 logo.(https://www.asd20.org/)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The largest school district in El Paso County will be requiring masks for students and staff starting on Monday.

The following was sent out to the D-20 community on Friday:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Letecia Stauch appeared for the first time in a Colorado courtroom.
Letecia Stauch will stand trial for murder of stepson Gannon
Still from video
11 CALL FOR ACTION UPDATE: DA to decide if contractor who destroyed work in home over payment dispute will face criminal charges
Attempted murder suspect.
WANTED: Man suspected of shooting and nearly killing a Colorado police officer who is a father of 3
Body camera footage of Patricia Vigil taking a sobriety test in Castle Rock.
WATCH: Body cam video shows a clerk and recorder in Colorado take a sobriety test

Latest News

Warm weekend
Summer Holds On
Suspect Vincent Stites
Former youth pastor sentenced for sex assault on a child in Colorado Springs
polis
Gov. Polis visits Chile Festival kickoff in Pueblo
VRHS vs. Falcon in Football 9/17/21
D-49 hazing investigation into Falcon High School football team complete, season to continue under an interim coach