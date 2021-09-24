Advertisement

Governor Polis celebrates National Public Lands Day

Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department held the first “motorless...
Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department held the first “motorless monday” event on Saturday.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:12 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis released a statement Friday to celebrate National Public Lands Day and is encouraging Coloradans to take advantage of Colorado’s public land.

“Colorado’s millions of acres of cherished public land is what makes our state the best destination for outdoor recreation and fun,” said Governor Polis. “From visiting one of Colorado’s prized national parks and monuments to recreating in the vast and diverse acres of Colorado’s national forests, wildlife refuges, parks, and BLM land, the benefits that come from Colorado’s outdoors are endless. This National Public Lands Day, I encourage my fellow Coloradans to offer a day of service or visit and appreciate your local public lands. We must also always be vigilant in protecting our state’s natural beauty and outdoor resources and I encourage everyone to recreate responsibly.”

“Colorado’s public lands are truly our state’s crown jewels. We are also fortunate within our 42 state parks to have over 4,000 campsites and 58 cabins and yurts located throughout the state for Coloradans to reserve and enjoy,” said Dan Gibbs, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Natural Resources. “I would encourage Coloradans on National Public Lands Day and every day to look for opportunities to give back to our public lands either through practicing responsible recreation or volunteering time and resources to sustain and preserve our public lands for generations to come.”

