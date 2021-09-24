FOOTBALL FANS! Broncos first home game Sunday with no capacity limits or masking required

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Football is back! The Denver Broncos have their first home game on Sunday with no capacity limits or masking required.

The Denver Broncos announced back in June that Empower Field will have full capacity games. This comes after the Broncos began their 2020-2021 season with no fans, then hosted a limited number of fans for select games earlier in the season, and then ultimately finished the year without fans in attendance again.

“It was sad. It was sad to look at the stands. I got to go one game and we were like 20 feet apart from everybody, so it wasn’t the same. So, now it’s great.”” said football fan Kitty Notestine.

Here is what you can expect for this Broncos season as of the first home game, according to the Broncos:

Masks: Consistent with Denver’s most recent public health order, there are no restrictions for vaccinated fans while unvaccinated patrons are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering.

Tailgating: Tailgating is permitted for the 2021 season; however, the Broncos ask that all fans review our tailgating policies prior to arrival.

Proximity to players: No autographs will be permitted due to NFL COVID-19 protocols.

Cashless payment and mobile ticketing: Empower Field at Mile High will be as touchless as possible from the entry process to restrooms to concessions. The stadium is now a cashless venue. Cash-to-card machines are available on each level of the stadium for fans who don’t have a credit card.

Policies may be adjusted based on updates to the latest public health order, recommendations from health experts and current NFL protocols.

