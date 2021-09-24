Advertisement

Final version of Colorado congressional maps released

he Colorado Independent Redistricting Committee has released a revised congressional district...
he Colorado Independent Redistricting Committee has released a revised congressional district map recently with some notable changes in the 2nd and 3rd Congressional Districts.(KKCO)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Colorado’s nonpartisan redistricting commission is releasing its final version of the state’s congressional map. Commissioners have until Sept. 28 to either approve it or agree on an alternative. Otherwise the current map goes to the Colorado Supreme Court and becomes official.

The map preserves the current four Democratic-leaning and three Republican-leaning House districts in the state. It adds an eighth one north of Denver that will be a true swing district, evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.

That makes it possible the congressional districts would be evenly divided between the two parties even though Democrats dominate the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Letecia Stauch appeared for the first time in a Colorado courtroom.
Letecia Stauch will stand trial for murder of stepson Gannon
Attempted murder suspect.
WANTED: Man suspected of shooting and nearly killing a Colorado police officer who is a father of 3
Still from video
11 CALL FOR ACTION UPDATE: DA to decide if contractor who destroyed work in home over payment dispute will face criminal charges
VRHS vs. Falcon in Football 9/17/21
Falcon High School football coaches on leave as investigation confirms hazing that coaches were allegedly aware of

Latest News

Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department held the first “motorless...
Governor Polis celebrates National Public Lands Day
2021 The Chile and Frijoles Festival returns to Pueblo
Chile and Frijoles Festival returns to Pueblo this weekend
9.24.21
A touch cooler today
9.24.21
Nice end to the week