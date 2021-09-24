Final version of Colorado congressional maps released

DENVER (AP) - Colorado’s nonpartisan redistricting commission is releasing its final version of the state’s congressional map. Commissioners have until Sept. 28 to either approve it or agree on an alternative. Otherwise the current map goes to the Colorado Supreme Court and becomes official.

The map preserves the current four Democratic-leaning and three Republican-leaning House districts in the state. It adds an eighth one north of Denver that will be a true swing district, evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.

That makes it possible the congressional districts would be evenly divided between the two parties even though Democrats dominate the state.

