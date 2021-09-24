Estes Park Police Officer found dead in home following ‘domestic violence situation’

ESTES PARK, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) -On September 23, 2021, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Chief Wes Kufeld of the Estes Park Police Department contacted the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and gave notification that he was asking for the Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) to be activated to assist his agency. This request was predicated on a report that alleged a current Estes Park Police Officer committed a domestic violence situation that occurred on September 17, 2021, within the town limits of Estes Park.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office consulted with the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and CIRT was initiated with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office as the lead investigative agency. As the investigation progressed during the afternoon, family members were interviewed about the allegations. Investigators received information that the involved officer was at his residence with two other family members. Several attempts were made to contact the officer without success. The other two family members were removed from the residence safely.

Based on circumstances developed through the interviews, search warrants were drafted for the officer’s residence. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office All-Hazards/Crisis Response Team and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team served the search warrants at the officer’s residence at approximately 9:15 p.m. The officer was found deceased at the residence.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the identity as well as cause and manner of death at the appropriate time.

The CIRT investigation into the September 17th incident will continue and the results will be presented to the District Attorney.

No further information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.