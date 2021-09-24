Advertisement

Dangerous sex offender who reportedly escaped a mental hospital posing as a doctor could be in Colorado

John Freeman Colt
John Freeman Colt(U.S. Marshals Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:39 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KKTV) - Authorities are reporting a dangerous sex offender reportedly escaped a mental hospital while posing as a doctor.

The U.S. Marshals Office are offering up a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 42-year-old John Freeman Colt. Colt was sentenced to prison in Kansas for aggravated sexual battery, attempted rape, aggravated burglary, and four counts of aggravated battery against law enforcement. Even though he served his sentence, the State of Kansas deemed him too dangerous to be released. He was indefinitely civilly committed to a mental hospital in 2007. Colt escaped that hospital on June 30.

“Investigators believe Colt planned his escape several months in advance, obtaining a replica of a staff ID badge and dress clothes,” the Marshals Office wrote in a news release. “The morning of his escape he shaved off his long hair and beard. He put blankets under his bed covers making it appear he was still in bed sleeping. He was then able to convince a new staff worker (that he targeted) that he was in fact a new doctor and needed help finding his way out. Posing as a doctor, Colt was able to make his way past five secured doors and ultimately outside the gates.”

Authorities believe he could be traveling in or around state or national parks throughout Colorado, Missouri, New Mexico, South Dakota, Texas or Utah.

“John Colt presents a clear threat to the community every day he is not in custody,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas Ronald Miller. “He has been deemed a sexual predator, and the U.S. Marshals consider his escape a major case and are devoting all available resources to his capture.”

Call 1-877-WANTED2 with any information.

