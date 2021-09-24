Grass fire under control on North Academy in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department has a grass fire under control Friday morning. CSFD says the fire happened near North Academy and Voyager Parkway in Colorado Springs.

Fire under control on Razorback. CSFD will remain on scene for a while putting out hotspots. Fire contained to approx 1/4 acre. Unknown cause of fire at this time pic.twitter.com/DARv7PAiic — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 24, 2021

Crews say about a fourth of an acre was burned. The cause of the fire is unknown.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.