Grass fire under control on North Academy in Colorado Springs

CSFD able to control grass fire near North Academy and Voyager Parkway in Colorado Springs Friday.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:06 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department has a grass fire under control Friday morning. CSFD says the fire happened near North Academy and Voyager Parkway in Colorado Springs.

Crews say about a fourth of an acre was burned. The cause of the fire is unknown.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Body found on Gold Camp Road west of Colorado Springs

