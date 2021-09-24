Grass fire under control on North Academy in Colorado Springs
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:06 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department has a grass fire under control Friday morning. CSFD says the fire happened near North Academy and Voyager Parkway in Colorado Springs.
Crews say about a fourth of an acre was burned. The cause of the fire is unknown.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.