Chile and Frijoles Festival returns to Pueblo this weekend

2021 The Chile and Frijoles Festival returns to Pueblo
2021 The Chile and Frijoles Festival returns to Pueblo(Pueblo Chamber of Commerce)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:55 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Pueblo favorite is back in full swing this year after being scaled back last year during the pandemic.

The Chile and Frijoles festival will feature six farms, who have been part of the event for years. Event organizers say the economic impact this festival has on the community is huge and usually pulls in six-eight million dollars.

This year’s main attraction will be chile roasting and will be held in the Pueblo History Museum parking lot. There will also be a dedication of a sculpture to the creator of the festival on Sunday at 1 p.m. along the Riverwalk.

The price to attend is a five-dollar gate admission; Military with a valid I.D. and children under 12 years are free.

The hours of the event are:

Friday from 3:00 p.m.- 12:00 a.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m.- 12:00 a.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

