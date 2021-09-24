Body found on Gold Camp Road west of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a body was found west of Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

Someone called 911 when they found the body on the Section 16 Trailhead off Gold Camp Road. Deputies responded and had to hike up the trail to find the body of an adult man.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. At the time of this writing the sheriff’s office did not indicate whether or not the death was considered suspicious.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the death. The purpose of this article is to inform the public on the latest details surrounding law enforcement activity along Gold Camp Road Wednesday night.

