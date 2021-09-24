2 attempted break-ins at Colorado Springs video game and comic store; suspect sought

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A frustrated store owner is asking for help after he says a man attempted to break into his business twice within a week.

The suspect has been trying to get inside Video Game Exchange and Comics. The store is located near north Nevada Avenue in north east Colorado Springs. Video of the suspect is at the top of this article or you can view a picture at the bottom.

Owner Patrick Romero says he’s been on edge since the attempted break-ins. He says he can’t stop worrying about it possibly happening a third time.

Over the weekend the suspect was caught on camera. Romero says he was using some type of glass breaker on the windows. He was unsuccessful and left. Then early Thursday he was back. For around five minutes, he attempted to smash through the door with a crowbar. The alarm went off and he ran.

“Why come and mess with a small business. To be honest, I don’t even know what he’s looking for. All of our stuff is secured and tied up at night,” said Romero.

Romero hopes someone will recognize the man, so all this will stop.

“To be honest with you, it hurts really bad. I can’t sleep at night. I’m always wondering if there’s something going on,” said Romero.

Romero says he is upping his security by adding more cameras around his business. As well as bars to make the front more secure.

If you recognize this man or know any information contact Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 21-35069 or 21-35698.

