Advertisement

2 attempted break-ins at Colorado Springs video game and comic store; suspect sought

By Miranda Paige
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:14 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A frustrated store owner is asking for help after he says a man attempted to break into his business twice within a week.

The suspect has been trying to get inside Video Game Exchange and Comics. The store is located near north Nevada Avenue in north east Colorado Springs. Video of the suspect is at the top of this article or you can view a picture at the bottom.

Owner Patrick Romero says he’s been on edge since the attempted break-ins. He says he can’t stop worrying about it possibly happening a third time.

Over the weekend the suspect was caught on camera. Romero says he was using some type of glass breaker on the windows. He was unsuccessful and left. Then early Thursday he was back. For around five minutes, he attempted to smash through the door with a crowbar. The alarm went off and he ran.

“Why come and mess with a small business. To be honest, I don’t even know what he’s looking for. All of our stuff is secured and tied up at night,” said Romero.

Romero hopes someone will recognize the man, so all this will stop.

“To be honest with you, it hurts really bad. I can’t sleep at night. I’m always wondering if there’s something going on,” said Romero.

Romero says he is upping his security by adding more cameras around his business. As well as bars to make the front more secure.

If you recognize this man or know any information contact Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 21-35069 or 21-35698.

Two attempted break-ins at Colorado Springs video game and comic store
Two attempted break-ins at Colorado Springs video game and comic store

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VRHS vs. Falcon in Football 9/17/21
Falcon High School football coaches on leave as investigation confirms hazing that coaches were allegedly aware of
Still from video
11 CALL FOR ACTION UPDATE: DA to decide if contractor who destroyed work in home over payment dispute will face criminal charges
Robert Killis
Following alleged threats, CSU-Pueblo student arrested with ‘cache of weapons’ on campus
Attempted murder suspect.
WANTED: Man suspected of shooting and nearly killing a Colorado police officer who is a father of 3
Letecia Stauch appeared for the first time in a Colorado courtroom.
Letecia Stauch will stand trial for murder of stepson Gannon

Latest News

Body found on Gold Camp Road west of Colorado Springs
9/23/21
UCCS library evacuated due to Freon leak
VRHS vs. Falcon in Football 9/17/21
4-5 Falcon High School football players being questioned in regards to hazing, harassment allegations
Slightly Cooler Friday
Slightly Cooler Friday!