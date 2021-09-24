Advertisement

11 Sports Online! The best sports talk in southern Colorado

Jon, Taylor & Richie break down the Broncos 2-0 start, injury concerns, and the home opener vs. the Jets.
By Jon Wiener
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Join the 11 News/Sports team of Jon Wiener, Taylor Kilgore & Richie Cozzolino for the most lively sports talk in southern Colorado.

This week it’s all undefeated Broncos.

- What’s the word for the team’s 2-0 start?

- How concerning are the injuries?

- Can QB Teddy Bridgewater be a...gasp...Pro Bowler?

- Pick ‘Em: Broncos (-11) vs. Jets.

Watch on Facebook.com/KKTV11News to join the conversation or just enjoy the show above!

