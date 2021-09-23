WANTED: Man suspected of shooting and nearly killing a Colorado police officer who is a father of 3

LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado police officer and father of three is in the ICU as the man suspected of nearly killing him is on the run.

The shooting happened on Tuesday in Littleton. The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Rigoberto Valles Dominguez. A picture of Dominguez is at the top of this article and a reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Dominguez has several tattoos, including a skull on his right forearm and a saint on his left forearm. He could be traveling in a stolen “sand gray” 2002 Ford Explorer with Colorado plate AGM-D94. The vehicle may have a smashed driver’s side window. Dominguez is considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on his location you’re asked to call 720-913-STOP (7867).

Littleton Police Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of West Powers Avenue and Bannock Street in Littleton around midnight on Tuesday. Officer David Snook and Corporal Jeff Farmer tried to make contact with the people who may have been involved, but the suspects tried running away. At one point, one of the suspects believed to be Dominguez entered an apartment building and fired multiple shots at Officer Snook. Officer Snook was able to return fire, despite being gravely wounded. Officer Farmer was able to pull Officer Snook to a safe position and the suspect fled the area.

Officer Snook was hit three times and was still in the ICU as of Wednesday. A fund has been set up to support Officer Snook and his family during his recovery. Donations may be made to Rocky Mountain Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union. Donations can be made at any Colorado credit union in David Snook’s name.

Officer Snook is a 13-year veteran with the police department, a husband and father of three.

Littleton Police Chief Doug Stephens updated the community on the ongoing officer-involved shooting from last night. View the entire press conference here. https://t.co/td9H5iSWmA

Again: LPD is seeking help locating 33-year-old Rigoberto Valles Dominguez. pic.twitter.com/oYx9hdLzwC — Littleton, Colorado (@CityofLittleton) September 22, 2021

