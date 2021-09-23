Advertisement

US: Number of unruly air travelers lower, still too high

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say unruly passengers are becoming a bit less common on airline flights, but they are still causing disruptions at twice the rate of late last year.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday its zero-tolerance policy — including fines against more passengers — is helping.

Those fines have added up to more than $1 million.

The chairman of a congressional committee says more needs to be done to make flying safer.

Peter DeFazio, chairman of the House Transportation Committee, says more rowdy passengers should face criminal charges, and airport bars should stop selling alcohol to go.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VRHS vs. Falcon in Football 9/17/21
Falcon High School football coaches on leave as investigation confirms hazing that coaches were allegedly aware of
Robert Killis
Following alleged threats, CSU-Pueblo student arrested with ‘cache of weapons’ on campus
Still from video
11 CALL FOR ACTION UPDATE: DA to decide if contractor who destroyed work in home over payment dispute will face criminal charges
Attempted murder suspect.
WANTED: Man suspected of shooting and nearly killing a Colorado police officer who is a father of 3
Angelita Godinez
MISSING: 25-year-old woman out of El Paso County reported missing on Sept. 14

Latest News

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Nicole Peoples told the first grader to keep his mask on pretty much no matter what. Mason took...
Mom tells son to keep mask on, so he wears it for school picture
Slightly Cooler Friday
Slightly Cooler Friday!
Collierville Kroger shooting scene
‘This must stop:” Colorado governor reacts to Kroger shooting in Tennessee; referencing this is just months after the Boulder King Soopers shooting
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie