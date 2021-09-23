Advertisement

US jobless claims tick up from near a pandemic low

May, 7, 2020, file photo.
May, 7, 2020, file photo.(J. Scott Applewhite | J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) - The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that the delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market’s recovery, at least temporarily.

Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims rose by 16,000 from the previous week. As the job market has strengthened, unemployment aid applications, which generally track layoffs, have tumbled since topping 900,000 early this year, reflecting the economy’s reopening after the pandemic recession.

Still, jobless claims remain somewhat elevated: Before the pandemic tore through the economy in March 2020, they generally numbered about 220,000 a week.

