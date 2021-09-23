Advertisement

UCCS library evacuated due to Freon leak

By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:20 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The UCCS library was evacuated on Thursday due to a Freon leak.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department Hazmat Team responded to the library at about 2:45 p.m. The library is on campus just west of N. Union Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway in Colorado Springs. About 1,500 people were evacuated from the building.

A spokesperson with CSFD says the leak was caused by a malfunctioning A/C unit.

11 News is at the scene and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

