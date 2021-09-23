UCCS library evacuated due to Freon leak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The UCCS library was evacuated on Thursday due to a Freon leak.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department Hazmat Team responded to the library at about 2:45 p.m. The library is on campus just west of N. Union Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway in Colorado Springs. About 1,500 people were evacuated from the building.

A spokesperson with CSFD says the leak was caused by a malfunctioning A/C unit.

