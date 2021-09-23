Toddler unharmed after stroller runs into truck

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There were no injuries when a stroller and truck crossed paths early Thursday afternoon.

Police say a toddler was sitting in the stroller when it “bumped” the truck. The truck was moving at a low speed and only made light contact with the stroller, a sergeant told 11 News.

The incident was reported just after 12 p.m. in the area of Hollow Road and Harmony Drive just east of North Academy and Austin Bluffs. Police did not know if the truck belonged to a parent or passerby.

No one will be cited in the incident.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.