Toddler unharmed after stroller runs into truck

Police say the incident thankfully ended up not being serious.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There were no injuries when a stroller and truck crossed paths early Thursday afternoon.

Police say a toddler was sitting in the stroller when it “bumped” the truck. The truck was moving at a low speed and only made light contact with the stroller, a sergeant told 11 News.

The incident was reported just after 12 p.m. in the area of Hollow Road and Harmony Drive just east of North Academy and Austin Bluffs. Police did not know if the truck belonged to a parent or passerby.

No one will be cited in the incident.

