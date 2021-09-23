Thousands of people needed for largest volunteering event in Pikes Peak region Oct. 2

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re looking to give back to the community, you’re in luck!

11 News spoke with COSILoveYou, which is running the 7th Annual CityServe Day on Oct. 2 around the Pikes Peak region.

According to COSILoveYou, CityServe Day is a no-strings-attached, city-wide day of service where “all are welcome to serve and be served.” About 3,500 volunteers are needed at local parks, schools, non-profits, food banks, homeless shelters and more.

“I think we’ve got great people who are willing to support organizations with their dollars, but I think sometimes it really matters to just show up and be eyeball to eyeball with somebody who is running a non-profit, a principal of a school, somebody who is in charge of maintaining some of our many, beautiful parks that we always enjoy,” said Stu Davis of COSILoveYou.

Volunteering opportunities range from pulling weeds, painting, picking up trash, making cards of encouragement, dropping off care packages, performing music in retirement communities, cleaning, sorting donations, and more.

“The demand for their services has been higher than ever. But at the same time, there’s been very limited opportunities for them to engage with volunteers,” said Davis.

Volunteering is open to all individuals and groups such as coworkers, sports teams, families, children, church groups, etc. The sign up includes information about each volunteering event, including what to expect, any age requirements, what to bring/wear and all other details.

“This is such an easy opportunity for folks to just get out and spend just a couple of hours, with a group, with neighbors, with family, some friends from church or businesses or whatever else it may be, to just get out and go do something helpful,” said Davis.

