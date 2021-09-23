Advertisement

‘This must stop:” Colorado governor reacts to Kroger shooting in Tennessee; referencing this is just months after the Boulder King Soopers shooting

Collierville Kroger shooting scene
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:58 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - An active shooting situation that unfolded in Tennessee in Thursday is all too familiar to the people of Colorado.

Police in Collierville, Tennessee say a shooter attacked a Kroger store killing at least one person and wounding 12 others. Authorities believe the suspected shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting in Tennessee comes about six months after a deadly shooting was carried out at a King Soopers in Boulder on March 22. Ten people were killed in the Boulder shooting, including a police officer, before authorities apprehended the suspected gunman. The Boulder shooting suspect is still awaiting trial as he faces more than 100 charges.

King Soopers is part of the Kroger Family of companies.

Both Colorado’s governor and the Boulder police chief reacted to the shooting in Tennessee:

