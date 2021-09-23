Semi-truck damages portion of I-70 bridge

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The driver of a semi collided with part of an I-70 bridge and kept going Thursday morning.

The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m. It’s unclear how much damage the truck caused, but law enforcement has said the area will be closed for much of the day.

Traffic Alert: Eastbound I70 at Denver West will be closed due to a crash. All eastbound traffic will be diverted off at Colfax. Major delays expected. Please avoid the area. CDOT expects the closure to last most the day while damage inspection is completed on the overpass. pic.twitter.com/p02frgcX33 — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) September 23, 2021

Authorities believe the big rig was hauling heavy equipment. It’s unclear if the driver knew they struck the bridge.

Sister station CBS Denver says workers used a snowplow to clear debris from the roadway.

