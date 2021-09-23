Advertisement

Semi-truck damages portion of I-70 bridge

Road workers can be seen assessing a bridge at I-70 and Denver West Parkway on Sept. 23, 2021.
Road workers can be seen assessing a bridge at I-70 and Denver West Parkway on Sept. 23, 2021.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:44 AM MDT
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The driver of a semi collided with part of an I-70 bridge and kept going Thursday morning.

The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m. It’s unclear how much damage the truck caused, but law enforcement has said the area will be closed for much of the day.

Authorities believe the big rig was hauling heavy equipment. It’s unclear if the driver knew they struck the bridge.

Sister station CBS Denver says workers used a snowplow to clear debris from the roadway.

