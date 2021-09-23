Semi-truck damages portion of I-70 bridge
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:44 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The driver of a semi collided with part of an I-70 bridge and kept going Thursday morning.
The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m. It’s unclear how much damage the truck caused, but law enforcement has said the area will be closed for much of the day.
Authorities believe the big rig was hauling heavy equipment. It’s unclear if the driver knew they struck the bridge.
Sister station CBS Denver says workers used a snowplow to clear debris from the roadway.
