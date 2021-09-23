More law enforcement out on I-25 through El Paso County to keep drivers safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -You may have noticed more law enforcement officers are on the road Wednesday. It’s part of a crack down to help make sure drivers are safe. This year, El Paso County leads the state in the highest number of traffic deaths.

All throughout the day there was a larger presence of officers on I-25 running through El Paso County. The goal was to stop speeders and aggressive drivers. The Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and the Colorado State Patrol all teamed up for this operation.

So far this year, already 60 people have died in traffic crashes in El Paso County. Officers say speeding is especially a problem. Tuesday, they clocked a car on I-25 going 119 miles an hour.

Officers have other reminders too. That includes, paying attention to the road and avoiding distractions like being on your phone. Also, never drive while impaired. That way everyone can make it home safely and not have to worry about a dangerous commute.

“This isn’t something we’re going to be able to enforce our way out of. We can’t write tickets all the time. We need you guys out there having conversations at the dinner table, talking to each other at school about safe driving behaviors,” said Lt. Shannon Snuggs, with the Colorado Springs Police Dept.

Officers did a similar enforcement day in April and ended up giving out over 300 citations. They also stopped three impaired drivers. Also, eight firearms were recovered on stops.

We are still waiting on today’s numbers. We will keep you updated as we find out more.

