Advertisement

More law enforcement out on I-25 through El Paso County to keep drivers safe

The Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and the Colorado...
The Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and the Colorado State Patrol all teamed up for a safety enforcement operation.(Video Shot by Miranda Paige KKTV 11 News)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:15 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -You may have noticed more law enforcement officers are on the road Wednesday. It’s part of a crack down to help make sure drivers are safe. This year, El Paso County leads the state in the highest number of traffic deaths.

All throughout the day there was a larger presence of officers on I-25 running through El Paso County. The goal was to stop speeders and aggressive drivers. The Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and the Colorado State Patrol all teamed up for this operation.

So far this year, already 60 people have died in traffic crashes in El Paso County. Officers say speeding is especially a problem. Tuesday, they clocked a car on I-25 going 119 miles an hour.

Officers have other reminders too. That includes, paying attention to the road and avoiding distractions like being on your phone. Also, never drive while impaired. That way everyone can make it home safely and not have to worry about a dangerous commute.

“This isn’t something we’re going to be able to enforce our way out of. We can’t write tickets all the time. We need you guys out there having conversations at the dinner table, talking to each other at school about safe driving behaviors,” said Lt. Shannon Snuggs, with the Colorado Springs Police Dept.

Officers did a similar enforcement day in April and ended up giving out over 300 citations. They also stopped three impaired drivers. Also, eight firearms were recovered on stops.

We are still waiting on today’s numbers. We will keep you updated as we find out more.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VRHS vs. Falcon in Football 9/17/21
Falcon High School football coaches on leave as investigation confirms hazing that coaches were allegedly aware of
Morphew exits the Chaffee County jail on Sept. 20, 2021, with his two daughters.
Barry Morphew bonds out of jail ahead of trial for disappearance of wife Suzanne; newly unsealed arrest affidavit inside article
The crime scene in Littleton on Sept. 21, 2021.
Littleton police officer recovering after being shot several times
Still from video
11 CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: Contractor destroys work inside home over payment dispute
Brandon Hall
Sexually violent predator with past crimes against children now living in Colorado Springs

Latest News

VRHS vs. Falcon in Football 9/17/21
Falcon High School football coaches on leave as investigation confirms hazing that coaches were allegedly aware of
VRHS vs. Falcon in Football 9/17/21
Falcon High School football coaches on leave as investigation confirms hazing that coaches were allegedly aware of
Warmer Day Thursday
Even Warmer Thursday
Warmer Day Thursday
Warmer Day Thursday