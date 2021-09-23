Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie

DENVER (KKTV) - An arrest warrant was issued this week for Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie was the boyfriend of Gabby Petito. Tragically, Petito’s body was found on Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11 by her parents. Petito was on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie when she went missing. Her death has been classified as a homicide by a coroner.

Laundrie is being indicted for the unauthorized used of a debit card. The federal grand jury indictment does not explain who the card belonged to. But it indicates Laundrie made unauthorized withdrawals worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing.

The Denver FBI announced the arrest warrant to the public on Thursday, a day after the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued it.

On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito. pic.twitter.com/SSrBVbAeBs — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 23, 2021

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

The #FBI continues to seek information from anyone who utilized the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between Aug. 27-30, 2021, who may have had contact with Ms. Petito or Mr. Laundrie, or who may have seen their vehicle. For photos & details, visit: https://t.co/P72jXrGh3c — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 23, 2021

You can read the arrest warrant below:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.