Advertisement

Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie

Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito's death.
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - An arrest warrant was issued this week for Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie was the boyfriend of Gabby Petito. Tragically, Petito’s body was found on Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11 by her parents. Petito was on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie when she went missing. Her death has been classified as a homicide by a coroner.

Laundrie is being indicted for the unauthorized used of a debit card. The federal grand jury indictment does not explain who the card belonged to. But it indicates Laundrie made unauthorized withdrawals worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing.

The Denver FBI announced the arrest warrant to the public on Thursday, a day after the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued it.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

You can read the arrest warrant below:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VRHS vs. Falcon in Football 9/17/21
Falcon High School football coaches on leave as investigation confirms hazing that coaches were allegedly aware of
Robert Killis
Following alleged threats, CSU-Pueblo student arrested with ‘cache of weapons’ on campus
Still from video
11 CALL FOR ACTION UPDATE: DA to decide if contractor who destroyed work in home over payment dispute will face criminal charges
Attempted murder suspect.
WANTED: Man suspected of shooting and nearly killing a Colorado police officer who is a father of 3
Angelita Godinez
MISSING: 25-year-old woman out of El Paso County reported missing on Sept. 14

Latest News

Slightly Cooler Friday
Slightly Cooler Friday!
Collierville Kroger shooting scene
‘This must stop:” Colorado governor reacts to Kroger shooting in Tennessee; referencing this is just months after the Boulder King Soopers shooting
Slightly Cooler Friday
Slightly Cooler Friday
leak
UCCS library evacuated due to Freon leak