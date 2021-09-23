Advertisement

Firefighters rescue pup that fell down 44-foot well

Firefighters rescued a dog that fell down a 44-foot well.
Firefighters rescued a dog that fell down a 44-foot well.(Facebook/Prairietown Fire Dept)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:31 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Prairietown, Ill. (CNN) – If a dog is a human’s best friend, then some firefighters outside St. Louis have quite the new pal.

They saved a little guy named Rico from inside a 44-foot well.

The dog went for a stroll near a neighbor’s house and stumbled into the pit.

Now, he’s free, thanks to the Prairietown and Edwardsville fire departments.

Rico went for a stroll and fell into the well.
Rico went for a stroll and fell into the well.(Facebook/Prairietown Fire Dept)

