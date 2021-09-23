Colorado Pumpkin Patch preparing to see more visitors

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Now that it is officially fall, families are already starting to get ready for the season.

This week we checked in with a local pumpkin patch about how business has been during the pandemic.

11 News spoke to the owners of Colorado Pumpkin Patch and they say business has been booming here over the last few years and this year they are expecting that to continue.

“So last year we saw a lot of people coming in early for that year. And this year the tick seems to be pretty close to that,” JD Chapman said.

JD Chapman and his family have operated the Colorado Pumpkin Patch for the last 14 years. Surprisingly, despite the pandemic, last year they saw a huge increase in customers.

“So we saw a considerable number of extra people over norm last year,” he said. “It seems like that trend is still in that direction, I think last year will probably be a high mark for a while but it was good exposure last year. People probably weren’t going to Mexico, they were bringing their family here.”

The farm typically see hundreds of customers a day in mid-October. Kids can do all kinds of activities, from a cow train, to giant slides, and even visit with some animals.

“It’s just so much fun watching them laugh and smile. That’s great,” Noelle Chapman said.

The family says seeing kids having a good time, and even escaping the pandemic for an afternoon with some family time, makes owning the farm the highlight of their fall.

“I think the best day is when you’re standing out here just watching families have fun and kids smile and laugh and all that,” JD Chapman said.

This year, the pumpkin patch is also entering its third year of its “Johnny Pumpkin Seed” program where foster kids or kids with special needs can get in free and get a free pumpkin.

Colorado Pumpkin Patch opened this week.

They are open through Halloween.

