Advertisement

CHSAA football state championships return to Mile High, fall dates and locations announced

CHSAA logo
CHSAA logo(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:14 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After a year hiatus, football state finals are headed back to Colorado’s grandest sports venue.

On Thursday, CHSAA released dates and locations for fall 2021 state championships across all sports. Football championship games for 4A/5A will be played at Empower Field at Mile High, the home of the Denver Broncos. The tradition was put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Games from 6-man to 3A will take place at CSU-Pueblo’s Thunderbowl.

Colorado Springs will host a number of fall championships, including:

  • 5A boys golf championship (at Colorado Springs Country Club)
  • cross country state championships (at Norris Penrose Event Center)
  • boys soccer state championships (Weidner Field)
  • spirit state championships (Broadmoor World Arena)
  • girls volleyball state championships (Broadmoor World Arena)

Below is the list of dates and locations for fall sports, compiled by chsaanow.com. Championships run from Oct. 4 to Dec. 11.

Event-specific schedules will be announced at a later date.

CHSAA fall championships schedule
CHSAA fall championships schedule(chsaanow.com)

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VRHS vs. Falcon in Football 9/17/21
Falcon High School football coaches on leave as investigation confirms hazing that coaches were allegedly aware of
Robert Killis
Following alleged threats, CSU-Pueblo student arrested with ‘cache of weapons’ on campus
Still from video
11 CALL FOR ACTION UPDATE: DA to decide if contractor who destroyed work in home over payment dispute will face criminal charges
Attempted murder suspect.
WANTED: Man suspected of shooting and nearly killing a Colorado police officer who is a father of 3
Angelita Godinez
MISSING: 25-year-old woman out of El Paso County reported missing on Sept. 14

Latest News

AIR FORCE OLINE
New-look O-line looks to continue Air Force Standard
BRADLEY CHUBB BRONCOS
Broncos Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb needs another ankle surgery
josey jewell
Broncos lose LB Josey Jewell for season with torn chest muscle
viewhouse
ViewHouse Sports Blitz: Brendan Burke, Switchbacks Head Coach