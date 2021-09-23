CHSAA football state championships return to Mile High, fall dates and locations announced

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After a year hiatus, football state finals are headed back to Colorado’s grandest sports venue.

On Thursday, CHSAA released dates and locations for fall 2021 state championships across all sports. Football championship games for 4A/5A will be played at Empower Field at Mile High, the home of the Denver Broncos. The tradition was put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Games from 6-man to 3A will take place at CSU-Pueblo’s Thunderbowl.

Colorado Springs will host a number of fall championships, including:

5A boys golf championship (at Colorado Springs Country Club)

cross country state championships (at Norris Penrose Event Center)

boys soccer state championships (Weidner Field)

spirit state championships (Broadmoor World Arena)

girls volleyball state championships (Broadmoor World Arena)

Below is the list of dates and locations for fall sports, compiled by chsaanow.com. Championships run from Oct. 4 to Dec. 11.

Event-specific schedules will be announced at a later date.

CHSAA fall championships schedule (chsaanow.com)

