Body found in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found this week on the east side of Pueblo County.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a man’s body was found Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of 33rd Lane. The neighborhood is south of Highway 50 near Vineland east of Pueblo. The coroner will work to identify the person and determine his cause of death.

Anyone with information on this incident, or anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the are recently, is asked to call (719) 583-6400.

