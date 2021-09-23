4-5 Falcon High School football players being questioned in regards to hazing, harassment allegations

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several students are being questioned by deputies in relation to the hazing and harassment investigation at Falcon High School.

A spokesperson with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News they are speaking with four or five players on the team; there’s also a possibility that number could grow depending on what information they learn.

The School Resource Officer at Falcon High School learned about a possible hazing incident on September 15, 2021, launching the investigation into the FHS football team. In a press release deputies say, “a preliminary investigation found several juveniles were engaged in a hazing incident involving members of the football team. According to the allegations, the incident occurred on campus”.

The district released a letter sent to parents Wednesday afternoon confirming the hazing and harassment allegations, “teammates from multiple grade levels participated, observed, and recorded the hazing and harassment”. The letter also goes on to say, several coaches, parents, and students knew about the allegations but did not report them as it “might negatively affect their playing status or the team’s season”.

The Falcon High School football team’s season has been suspended while the sheriff’s office investigates the incident. The football games scheduled for the weekend of September 24, have been forfeited. In the letter, the principal of Falcon High School also says, “those coaches are on leave from District 49, and we are making a full report to the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA)”.

11 News reached out to CHSSA for a statement on the reported allegations at Falcon High School; they reportedly first learned about these allegations from our news station.

We became aware through your news outlet. Schools/Districts need to be deliberate and legally accountable on who and how much information they share when dealing with students and personnel privacy.

