Suspects still at large after Pueblo man was shot in his own apartment

By Jack Heeke
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:24 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say the incident happened just after nine o’clock last Friday night.

According to authorities the victim, Miguel Gonzales heard knocking on his door and noticed three masked men standing outside.

Police say the victim then brandished a firearm and told the suspects to leave. Shortly after telling them to leave the victim was allegedly shot through the door of his own apartment.

Police say the suspects then fled the area.

Officers on scene were unable to identify any reason for the attackers to target the apartment. The victim said that he did not recognize any of the suspects and could not think of any reason for his home to be targeted.

A family member of the victim told me that his wife and child were in the room when he was shot. She also said that he has had three surgeries since Friday’s shooting to repair his arm.

I talked to Police who say that they are investigating to see if the suspects fired into the wrong home.

Sargent Frank Ortega told me “there is a possibility that the suspects got the wrong place.”

