Southwest Airlines a “big success” since beginning service in Colorado Springs six months ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southwest Airlines has been a big success for Colorado Springs since beginning service in March.

11 News checked in with the Colorado Springs Airport six months after Southwest Airlines came to town. According to the COS Airport, Southwest has enplaned nearly 153,000 passengers through July 2021 and is carrying over 38% of COS Airport enplanements.

“There’s just no playing down the importance of our airport and Southwest Airlines. Having it be easier for people to get here from further away, really helps our economy,” said Doug Price of Visit Colorado Springs.

Summer 2021 was a record-breaking year for tourism in Colorado Springs. Visit COS attributes much of the success to the addition of Southwest Airlines.

“The further people travel, the longer they stay, and the more than they spend,” said Price. “Not only has Southwest added flights, but other carriers have also added more seats and it’s making it easier for people to get and out of here.”

The COS Airport said in July 2021, enplanements reached the highest they’ve been in 16 years and are up 30% compared to July 2019, before the pandemic.

From Colorado Springs, Southwest Airlines flies to Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Dallas and Chicago. The COS Airport tells 11 News that Southwest Airlines is launching seasonal nonstops to San Antonio and Houston on select dates in November and December.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.